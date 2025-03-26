Moose Fall to Admirals, 4-1

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (22-35-2-3) came up short in a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals (33-20-6-5) Tuesday night at UWM Panther Arena. The Moose were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

Domenic DiVincentiis was busy early in the game. The Manitoba netminder faced eight shots in the opening 10 minutes, but held the Admirals off the board. That gave time for Tyson Empey to open the scoring 13 minutes into the contest. The Moose won the puck out of a scrum in the corner and Kevin Conley ducked it in front to Empey for a nice finish up under the bar. It held up as the lone tally of the frame despite the Moose totalling 16 shots on goal. Matthew Murray turned aside 15 of the 16 Moose shots, while DiVincentiis wrapped the period with 10 saves.

Milwaukee tied the game 1-1 early in the second period. Joakim Kemell stole the puck late in a Manitoba power play and cashed in on the ensuing two-on-one just as the penalty came to a close. The Admirals' power play pushed the home side in front when Cal O'Rielly popped a rebound to the back of the net with 2:31 left in the frame. DiVincentiis stopped 11 of 13 Admirals opportunities in the period, while Murray cleaned up five Moose shots.

The Admirals pushed the lead to 3-1 early in the third. Mark Friedman tossed the puck in front of the Manitoba net, only for it to bounce into the goal off a Moose skater. The bad luck didn't stop there for Manitoba. With the Moose pressing late, and their net empty, a pass to the point hit a broken stick resulting in a breakaway for Kemell to seal a 4-1 Milwaukee victory. DiVincentiis closed the game with 25 saves on 28 shots, while Murray shut down 28 of 29 in the Admirals win.

Quotable

Moose forward Tyson Empey (click for full interview)

"We had some chances. We definitely could have got a couple more (goals), but got into penalty trouble and couldn't get it done."

Statbook

Tyson Empey (1G) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

The Moose posted a 3-1-0-0 record in Milwaukee this season.

Kevin Conley (1A) tallied his first point since returning from injury on March 21.

What's Next?

The Moose continue their swing with a matchup against the IceHogs in Rockford. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

