Stars Blank Griffins for 20th Road Win
March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-0 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena, marking their second shutout in three games on the current road trip and 20th road victory of the season.
Matej Blümel put the Stars on the board first on a one-on-two rush, backhanding a shot past Jan Bednar's blocker to give Texas a 1-0 lead 12:42 into the opening period. The goal was Blümel's league-leading 36th of the season, one shy of the Stars single-season franchise record.
At 7:21 of the second period, Gavin White ripped a shot from the top of the point, with Emilio Pettersen skating across the crease to provide a moving screen, blocking Bednar's sight line and allowing White's shot to slip past him. Just 23 seconds later, Matthew Seminoff extended the Texas lead to 3-0 when Jack Becker won a battle along the boards, sending the puck to Seminoff in front, who lifted a backhand shot over Bednar's glove.
Just over 90 seconds into the third period, newcomer Sean Chisholm scored his first professional goal in his AHL debut. After his initial shot on a two-on-one rush was stopped by Bednar, Chisholm picked up his own rebound and lifted the puck over Bednar's shoulder to give the Stars a 4-0 lead.
Magnus Hellberg earned his second shutout of the season, turning aside all 24 shots in the Stars' victory, while Bednar stopped 28 of 32 shots in the defeat for Grand Rapids.
With a 3-0 record over halfway through their five-game road trip to close out March, the Stars will now travel to Cleveland, Ohio, for a two-game weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop for game one is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday at Rocket Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
