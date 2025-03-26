T-Birds Add F Jakub Stancl & D Lukas Fischer

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that St. Louis Blues' prospect forward Jakub Stancl has joined the Thunderbirds on assignment from the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets. In addition, the Thunderbirds announced that they have signed defenseman Lukas Fischer to an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Stancl, 19, signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Blues on June 1, 2024. A native of Prague, Czechia, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound forward tallied 57 points (23g, 34a) in 58 games during his WHL season in Kelowna. Additionally, Stancl led all players during the 2025 World Junior Championship with seven goals in just seven games for his native Czechia. He finished the tournament with 10 points (7g, 3a), a +6 rating, and zero penalty minutes.

Stancl was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Fischer, 18, joins the Thunderbirds after completing his third Ontario Hockey League season, where he served as captain of the Sarnia Sting. In 51 games, the 6-foot-3, 184-pound defenseman posted 37 points (15g, 22a) and 81 penalty minutes. The Blues originally selected Fischer in the second round (56th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

A native of Pontiac, Mich., Fischer is the son of former NHL defenseman Jiri Fischer, who skated in 305 NHL games for the Detroit Red Wings over a seven-year career.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets for the Calder Cup playoff push today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.