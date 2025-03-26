Providence Bruins Sign Pierce Charleson to PTO
March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 26, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Pierce Charleson to a professional tryout.
Charleson, 25, appeared in four games this season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, recording a 3.21 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender posted a 2.46 goals against average and a .900 save percentage in 29 games during the 2023-24 season with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
The Aurora, Ontario, native skated in 52 career NCAA games over three seasons with Michigan State University and one with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
