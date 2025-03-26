Utah Hockey Club Recalls Forward Kailer Yamamoto from Tucson Roadrunners

March 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners forward Kailer Yamamoto

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners forward Kailer Yamamoto(Tucson Roadrunners)

Tucson, AZ - The Utah Hockey Club announced Wednesday that forward Kailer Yamamoto has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Yamamoto becomes the seventh Roadrunners player and the second forward to earn an NHL call-up this season.

Bakersfield, CA - Mar. 7, 2025: Tucson Roadrunners forward Kailer Yamamoto recorded two goals and one assist in Tucson's 5-4 victory over the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena on Mar. 7. (photo credit: Bakersfield Condors)

This marks Yamamoto's first recall since being assigned to Tucson on Oct. 29, 2024. The seven-year pro began the 2024-25 season with Utah, appearing in three NHL games before joining the Roadrunners.

The 26-year-old has been a dominant force in Tucson, recording 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 15 games. His 51 points rank 17th in the AHL.

Yamamoto leads the Roadrunners in multiple offensive categories, including points, assists, and multi-point games (13). He is also tied for the team lead in multi-goal games (three), multi-assist games (four), and power-play assists (10). Additionally, he ranks second in power-play points (15) and plus-minus rating (+13), while standing third in goals and game-winning goals (three). His nine goals over the last 25 games are the most by any Tucson skater during that stretch.

The Spokane, Washington native is also tied for Tucson's longest point streak this season. He is one of just two Roadrunners to record a point in eight consecutive games and the only player to achieve the feat twice. He registered 10 points (2G, 8A) from Feb. 11 to March 1 and 11 points (4G, 7A) from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6.

Utah originally signed Yamamoto to a professional tryout (PTO) on Sept. 11, one week before training camp. He later earned a one-year, two-way contract with the club on Oct. 6.

Over his 306-game NHL career, Yamamoto has recorded 134 points (58G, 76A) with a +19 rating. Last season, he posted eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in 59 games with the Seattle Kraken after spending five seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.

Selected 22nd overall by Edmonton in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto made his NHL debut on Oct. 4, 2017, in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames. He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 18, 2018, in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins. His best NHL season came in 2021-22 when he set career highs with 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 81 games.

He also helped Edmonton eliminate the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring the game-winning goal in the Oilers' 5-4, series-clinching victory in Game 6. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward has tallied 12 points (3G, 9A) in 34 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers.

Before this season, Yamamoto last played in the AHL in 2019-20 with the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton's affiliate. In two seasons with Bakersfield, he recorded 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 50 games. Across three AHL seasons, he has totaled 85 points (37G, 48A) in 101 career AHL games.

The Roadrunners will have to make do without Yamamoto tonight as they take on the Ontario Reign in the third game of their five-game road trip Wednesday at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MST, and fans can catch the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.