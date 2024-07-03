Predators Sign Bellows to Two-Way Deal
July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year, two-way contract.
Bellows spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Toronto Marlies, where he set AHL career highs in goals (27), assists (22) and points (49). His 27 goals were tied for the second-most on the Marlies; his 49 points were the fifth-most. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games for Toronto, his first AHL playoff action since 2018-19.
Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has appeared in 95 career NHL games, recording 28 points (14g-14a). His best statistical season in the NHL came in 2021-22 with the Islanders after posting 19 points (6g-13a) in 45 games. Bellows, who played for Boston University and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks before turning pro, is the son of former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brian Bellows.
The Admirals will open up the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Predators Sign Bellows to Two-Way Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Acquire Jan Jenik from Utah in Exchange for Egor Sokolov - Belleville Senators
- San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Andrew Poturalski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Trio of Defencemen - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Re-Sign Nicky Leivermann for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tischke Returns to Amerks on One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Re-Sign Jimmy Lambert, Sign Nolan Maier - Providence Bruins
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Garrett Roe to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Flyers, Phantoms Sign Anthony Richard and Sawyer Boulton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Re-Sign Calder Cup Champions Sutter and Häman Aktell - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.