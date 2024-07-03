Predators Sign Bellows to Two-Way Deal

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bellows spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Toronto Marlies, where he set AHL career highs in goals (27), assists (22) and points (49). His 27 goals were tied for the second-most on the Marlies; his 49 points were the fifth-most. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games for Toronto, his first AHL playoff action since 2018-19.

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bellows has appeared in 95 career NHL games, recording 28 points (14g-14a). His best statistical season in the NHL came in 2021-22 with the Islanders after posting 19 points (6g-13a) in 45 games. Bellows, who played for Boston University and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks before turning pro, is the son of former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brian Bellows.

The Admirals will open up the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.

