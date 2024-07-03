Moose Sign Trio of Defencemen

July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defencemen Dawson Barteaux, Ashton Sautner and Ben Zloty to two-year contracts through the 2025-26 season.

Dawson Barteaux

Defence

Born Jan 12, 2000 -- Foxwarren, Man.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots R

Barteaux, 24, posted 19 points (5G, 14A) in 45 regular season games, and appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff contests, with the Moose during the 2023-24 campaign. The Foxwarren, Man. product was third among Manitoba defenders in goals, assists and points while setting career highs in all three categories. Barteaux also notched 13 points (3G, 10A) in 15 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and added four assists in five Kelly Cup Playoff games. The former Dallas Stars sixth round draft pick has 24 points (7G, 17A) in 102 career AHL outings.

Ashton Sautner

Defence

Born May 27, 1994 -- Flin Flon, Man.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

Sautner, 30, recorded 11 points (5G, 6A) in 65 regular season games, and played two Calder Cup Playoff games, in his ninth AHL campaign. The Flin Flon, Man. product's five goals tied for third among Manitoba defencemen and represented a new career high. Sautner has 416 career AHL games under his belt while tallying 85 points (21G, 64A) between the Moose, Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets. The veteran defender has also appeared in 23 NHL contests, all with the Vancouver Canucks, and picked up three assists in those games.

Ben Zloty

Defence

Born Feb. 24, 2002 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L

Zloty, 22, totalled 23 points (7G, 16A) in 42 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads during his first professional season in 2023-24. The Calgary, Alta. product also appeared in four games with the Texas Stars, making his AHL debut on Feb. 27, 2024 against the San Diego Gulls. Prior to turning pro, Zloty accumulated 189 points (26G, 163A) in 207 WHL contests with the Winnipeg ICE. Zloty paced all WHL defencemen with 68 assists and 81 points during the 2022-23 campaign, which led to him being named an East Division First Team All-Star.

