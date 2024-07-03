Calgary Wranglers Announce Multiple AHL Signings

July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today the re-signing of forward Alex Gallant to an AHL contract, as well as the signing of forward Trevor Janicke to a two-way AHL/ECHL contract.

Alex Gallant enters his ninth season in the AHL and sixth within the Calgary Flames organization. Gallant recorded three points in 46 contests along with 96 penalty minutes last season with the Wranglers. He recorded his 1,000th career penalty minute back on January 20th versus Bakersfield and sits at 1,040 career PIM.

ALEX GALLANT - FORWARD

BORN: Summerside, PEI DATE: Dec. 8, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Trevor Janicke, a Maple Grove Minnesota product, spent the last five seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (NCAA) putting up 85 points in 175 career games. Janicke comes from the United States National Development Program and represented team USA at the 2017-18 U18 World Championships capturing a silver medal. He's captained the Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL) in 2018-19 season and wore an 'A' in his last two seasons with the Fighting Irish.

TREVOR JANICKE - FORWARD

BORN: Maple Grove, MN DATE: December 25, 2000

HEIGHT: 5'11" WEIGHT: 197 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

