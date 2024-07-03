Bears Re-Sign Forward Garrett Roe to AHL Contract

July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Garrett Roe to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Roe, 36, returns to Hershey for a second season after collecting 21 points (7g, 14a) in 48 games in 2023-24. He recorded his first three goals with Hershey in a four-point performance (3g, 1a), including his first professional hat trick, on Dec. 16, 2023 versus Laval.

The native of Vienna, Virginia had a standout playoffs for Hershey, scoring 10 points (6g, 4a) in 12 games. He struck for the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Cleveland, sending Hershey to the Calder Cup Finals, where the Bears went on to win the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

Prior to joining Hershey, Roe spent a decade playing in Europe for teams in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Austria, collecting 375 points (115g, 260a) in 411 games. Roe led the National League's EV Zug to the Swiss Cup in 2018-2019, leading the playoffs in assists (11) and points (17). The following season with the ZSC Lions, he led the National League in assists (35) and was named to the league's Media All-Star Team.

Roe represented the United States at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, where he picked up two points (1g, 1a) in five matches as the Americans advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Hershey Bears are the 2024 Calder Cup Champions, winning the title for a league-best 13th time and for the second consecutive season!

