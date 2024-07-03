Flyers, Phantoms Sign Anthony Richard and Sawyer Boulton

Center Anthony Richard with the Boston Bruins

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced they signed center Anthony Richard to a two-year, two-way NHL contract, according to General Manager Daniel Brière. Additionally, forward Sawyer Boulton signed a two-year AHL contract through the 2025-26 season.

Richard, 27, a 2019 AHL All-Star, spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League, posting 55 points (25-30=55) in only 59 regular-season games. He ranked second on the team in goals and powerplay goals, tied for second in shorthanded goals, third in points, and fourth in assists.

The left-shot centerman also spent time with the Boston Bruins, where he recorded three points (1-2=3) in nine games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward owns 300 points (144-156=300) in 481 career AHL games in parts of nine seasons (2015-24) with Providence, Laval, Syracuse, Chicago and Milwaukee. He has also spent parts of four seasons in the NHL with Boston, Montreal and Nashville (2018-20; 2022-23) and posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 24 regular season games.

The native of Trois Rivieres, Quebec made his NHL debut for Nashville on Dec. 1, 2018, vs. Chicago and scored his first NHL goal with Montreal on Dec. 21, 2022 at Colorado. He was drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Boulton, 19, played 40 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24 and appeared in 16 games throughout the postseason en route to lifting the J. Ross Robertson Cup as league champions and earning a spot in the Memorial Cup. Prior to signing with London this past October, the tough-guy forward started the season as a member of the Rochester Jr. Americans in the North American Hockey League where he registered five points (3-2=5) in 10 games.

The six-foot, 210-pound native of Buffalo, NY, grew up surrounded by the game of hockey as the son of longtime former NHLer Eric Boulton (2000-2016) and older brother of Knights' teammate Ryder Boulton.

"(My father is) a big inspiration for me," said Sawyer following his first on-ice practice at Flyers Development Camp in Vorhees, NJ on Tuesday. "Starting hockey and continuing hockey, it was always my dad-former NHL player, former tough-guy. I always find motivation and inspiration through him. The rest of my family has been a good support system getting me here all the way."

After receiving the invitation to camp from the Flyers and later signing his first professional contract, Boulton added, "It's a big honor. I always wanted to get to this level and I'm glad it's Philly that gave me the opportunity to be here. I'm very excited to play for this organization. This style of hockey, this group-it's exciting."

