Providence Bruins Re-Sign Jimmy Lambert, Sign Nolan Maier
July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, July 3, that the Providence Bruins have re-signed forward Jimmy Lambert to a one-year AHL contract and signed goaltender Nolan Maier to a one-year AHL contract.
Lambert, 27, appeared in ten games with Providence last season, tallying one goal. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward also notched two goals and two assists in four playoff appearances with the P-Bruins. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native skated in 35 games with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL in the 2023-24 campaign, totaling 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points.
Maier, 23, appeared in 40 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL last season, posting a 3.07 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. The 6-foot, 172-pound netminder posted two shutouts as well. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has skated in 10 career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording a 6-2-2 record with a 2.66 goals against average.
