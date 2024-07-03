Senators Acquire Jan Jenik from Utah in Exchange for Egor Sokolov

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has acquired forward Jan Jenik from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for forward Egor Sokolov.

A native of Nymburk, Czechia, Jenik recently completed his fourth professional season with the Arizona Coyotes' organization and spent the majority of the season with Arizona's American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners where he ranked third among Roadrunners in scoring with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) over 55 regular-season games. He also skated in five contests with Arizona and recorded one point (one assist).

"Jan is a versatile and skilled forward," said Staios. "Capable of playing at both centre and on the wing, he's tenacious and demonstrates good offensive upside."

Drafted by the Coyotes with the team's second third-round (65th overall) selection at the 2018 NHL Draft, Jenik has skated in 22 career NHL games (all of which have occurred with the Coyotes) over which he has recorded six points (four goals, two assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 165 career AHL contests (all of which have occurred with the Roadrunners), tallying 120 points (46 goals, 74 assists).

