Senators Acquire Jan Jenik from Utah in Exchange for Egor Sokolov
July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has acquired forward Jan Jenik from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for forward Egor Sokolov.
A native of Nymburk, Czechia, Jenik recently completed his fourth professional season with the Arizona Coyotes' organization and spent the majority of the season with Arizona's American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners where he ranked third among Roadrunners in scoring with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) over 55 regular-season games. He also skated in five contests with Arizona and recorded one point (one assist).
"Jan is a versatile and skilled forward," said Staios. "Capable of playing at both centre and on the wing, he's tenacious and demonstrates good offensive upside."
Drafted by the Coyotes with the team's second third-round (65th overall) selection at the 2018 NHL Draft, Jenik has skated in 22 career NHL games (all of which have occurred with the Coyotes) over which he has recorded six points (four goals, two assists) and 20 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 165 career AHL contests (all of which have occurred with the Roadrunners), tallying 120 points (46 goals, 74 assists).
Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens' six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Senators Acquire Jan Jenik from Utah in Exchange for Egor Sokolov - Belleville Senators
- San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Andrew Poturalski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sign Trio of Defencemen - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Three Players to AHL Contracts - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Re-Sign Nicky Leivermann for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Tischke Returns to Amerks on One-Year AHL Contract - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Re-Sign Jimmy Lambert, Sign Nolan Maier - Providence Bruins
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Garrett Roe to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Flyers, Phantoms Sign Anthony Richard and Sawyer Boulton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Re-Sign Calder Cup Champions Sutter and Häman Aktell - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Senators Acquire Jan Jenik from Utah in Exchange for Egor Sokolov
- Senators Sign Forward Adam Gaudette to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Belleville Sens Recognized with Two Awards at 2024 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings
- Senators Sign Forward Hayden Hodgson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Senators Sign Defenceman Filip Roos to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract