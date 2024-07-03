Tischke Returns to Amerks on One-Year AHL Contract

July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Peter Tischke to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Tischke, 28, returns to Rochester after appearing in 39 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) during the 2023-24 campaign, where he notched seven points (2+5).

The Hinsdale, Illinois, native spent parts of two seasons with the Amerks from 2021-23, totaling two goals and six assists in 57 regular season contests while also skating in nine postseason games.

As a rookie during the 2019-20 campaign, Tischke spent most of the season with the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL), where he finished second in goals (4), assists (11) and points (15) among all Grizzlies rookie defensemen in 51 games.

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound blueliner has compiled 11 points on three goals and eight assists in 78 regular season appearances at the AHL level between Rochester and Colorado since the start of 2019. Tischke has also recorded 25 points (6+19) in 95 games at the ECHL level with Savannah, Cincinnati and Utah.

Prior to turning pro, Tischke completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin (Big-10), where he registered 34 points (8+26) in 135 games from 2015-19. After being named to the Big-10 Honorable Mention All-Star teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18, he served as team captain in 2018-19 in addition to earning the Big-10's Sportsmanship Award.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.