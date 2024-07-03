Bears Re-Sign Nicky Leivermann for 2024-25 Season

July 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Nicky Leivermann to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Leivermann, 25, returns to Hershey after helping the Bears to a Calder Cup title. The defender jumped into Hershey's lineup during Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals versus Coachella Valley, making his AHL postseason debut. He skated in three games in the Finals, all wins for Hershey, as the Bears won the franchise's record 13th Calder Cup.

Leivermann's postseason appearances marked his first AHL action since early in the 2023-24 campaign when he played in three games for Hershey, logging one assist. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 21, 2023 at Providence.

The native of Eden Prairie, Minn., spent the majority of last season with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. He notched 34 points (10g, 24a) in 48 games in his rookie campaign.

The Hershey Bears are the 2024 Calder Cup Champions, winning the title for a league-best 13th time and for the second consecutive season!

