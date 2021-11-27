Simeone and Company Leads Utah to 3-1 Victory

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Christian Simeone scored his first pro goal 10:25 into the second period and assisted on Brian Bowen's game winner 18:04 into the second period as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night at BOK Center.

Neither team scored in the first period. Simeone's first pro goal came on a 4 on 4 scenario as Utah's Andrew Nielsen and Tulsa's Jordan Ernst each got matching roughing minors. Simeone is the 12th Grizzlies player this season to score their first pro goal. Brian Bowen made it a 2-0 game late in the second period. Bowen's goal turned out to be the game winner. It's Utah's 10th win of the season but it's the first time a Grizzlies skater has more than 1 GWG. 9 different players got the GWG in Utah's first 9 wins of the season.

Tulsa's Alex Kromm scored their lone goal of the night 8:32 into the third period. It was a power play goal as Tulsa went 1 for 1 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 2. It stayed a 2-1 game until Brandon Cutler scored an empty net goal with 16 seconds left in regulation. Cutler extended his point scoring streak to 8 games. Utah defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous had a 10 point streak end on Saturday night. D'Astous has scored in 12 of his first 15 games this season.

Utah outshot Tulsa 36 to 30. Utah's Peyton Jones picked up his 4th win of the season, stopping 29 of 30. Tulsa's Daniel Mannella saved 33 of 35.

Utah leads the Mountain division with a .667 Winning percentage. The Grizzlies have won 3 in a row and they look to make it 4 in a row when they face Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm Mountain time. The Grizz next homestand is December 3-4, 6 vs Kalamazoo. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Christian Simeone (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

2. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 6 shots.

3. Alex Kromm (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 shots.

