K-Wings' Breakaways Bounce Cyclones

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-5-0-0) defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones (9-6-0-0) on lavender ice in front of a raucous crowd at Wings Event Center.

For the second night in a row, Cincinnati was responsible for the opening goal. Erik Bradford was called for hooking, putting the Cyclones on the power play. Cincinnati forward Yushiroh Horano launched a missile from the blue line that landed in the back of the net. The K-Wings would answer when forward Zach Jordan forced a turnover, went coast to coast to beat the goalie to even the score at 1-1.

With 40 seconds remaining in the 1st period, Tanner Sorenson set up Brenden Miller for a one-time slap shot from the blue line to make it 2-1. Justin Taylor also assisted on the goal. With the assist, Taylor tied K-Wings legend Sam Ftorek with 200 assists for 8th all-time in franchise history

The Kalamazoo scoring onslaught continued in the second period. Just 2:15 into the frame, Logan Lambdin found the net, cleaning up a rebounded shot from Tanner Sorenson to make it 3-1. 12 minutes later, Jordan and Kyle Blaney capitalized on a 2-on-1 breakaway. Great passing gave Jordan an open net to make it 4-1. The Cyclones finally responded with a last-second goal from defender Jason Tackett on a blue-line slapper with eyes that found the back of the net.

The scoring came to a halt in the third period. Penalties created opportunities for both teams and for a time skated 4-on-4. Cincinnati had a goal waved off with 15 seconds left as a result of the Kalamazoo net being dislodged.

Kalamazoo was outshot by Cincinnati 31 to 19. Jet Greaves stopped 29 of those 31 shots from the Cyclones in the K-Wings victory.

