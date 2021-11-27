Lions Looking to Sweep
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
This afternoon at 3:00 p.m. the Lions will be back at Colisée Vidéotron for their second game in less than 24 hours against the Reading Royals. Last night the Lions spanked the Royals 9-1, with Charles-David Beaudoin and Anthony Nellis both registering 4 points.
This afternoon's game will be broadcast on 106.9 Mauricie.
Players to watch:
The Lions' Anthony Nellis has 9 points, including 4 goals in 4 games, against the Royals this season.
The Royals' Brayden Low has 9 points this season.
