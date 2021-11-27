Gladiators Host Stingrays for Weekend Rumble

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-4-1-0) welcome the South Carolina Stingrays (5-6-1-0) to Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice for the first of back-to-back matchups this weekend. The second engagement of the weekend will take place in South Carolina.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators snapped a three-game winless streak on Thanksgiving with a 4-3 home victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Hugo Roy scored shorthanded and on the power play for the Glads, while Mike Pelech and Gabe Guertler also found the back of the net. Goaltender Tyler Parks made a season-high 42 saves en route to his sixth victory of the season.

Last Meeting

Tonight is just the second encounter between Atlanta and South Carolina this season, with the Glads claiming a 4-2 win in North Charleston on November 12th. Atlanta trailed 2-0 in the second period, but then the Gladiators ripped off four unanswered tallies from Anthony Florentino, Tim Davison, Cody Sylvester, and Elijah Vilio.

Two Mo' for Hugo

Forward Hugo Roy netted Atlanta's first two goals on Thursday against Greenville. Roy bagged a shorthanded tally with 1.6 seconds left in the first period, and then scored on the power play in the second. Roy is tied for the ECHL lead with two shorthanded goals on the season. The 24-year-old is tied for the Gladiators team lead with six goals this season. He scored four goals in four games before getting called up to Belleville, and his two goals on Thursday were his first tallies since returning from his AHL stint.

Kielly Joins Forward Group

ï»¿Kameron Kielly signed with Atlanta on Thursday and made his first Gladiators appearance the same day against Greenville. Atlanta traded for Kielly's ECHL rights earlier in the month after the second-year pro skated in two games with the Belleville Senators in the AHL.

Special Teams Roars to Life

The Gladiators' special teams exploded for three goals on Thursday against Greenville. Hugo Roy scored shorthanded in the first frame and then added a power-play goal in the second. Mike Pelech notched another power-play goal for Atlanta later in the second. Thursday's 4-3 win over the Swamp Rabbits marked the first time this season that the Glads scored multiple power-play goals. Roy's power-play marker was the first goal on the man-advantage for Atlanta in 18 attempts dating back to November 14th against Florida.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, G.A.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs South Carolina Stingrays

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

