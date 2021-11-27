Bennett and Miura Extend Point Streaks in Defeat
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - Yuki Miura and Kris Bennett each scored in the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers Saturday at Xtream Arena. Both forwards extended their point streaks, Bennett's reached eight games in a row, and Miura's hit five.
Justin Almeida scored all four Wheeling goals to tie their team record for goals in a game. His first of the game gave Wheeling a 1-0 advantage at 7:02 of the first.
Miura tied the game, 1-1, at 10:19 in the first period, on a breakaway. His shot snuck between the legs of Wheeling goalie Stefanos Lekkas. The strike was Miura's third goal of the season. Billy Constantinou picked up his fourth assist.
Team captain Kris Bennett scored his team-leading ninth goal this year at 17:20 in the third with the Landers down by three. Bennett rebounded a Bryce Gervais shot and flicked in the puck just in front of the net for his fourth point of the weekend.
Almeida earned his first hat trick and four-goal professional game ever. He scored in every period, including twice in the third period, totaling six goals over the weekend.
Lekkas earned his second win in three ECHL starts, saving 13 shots. Hunter Jones rejected 18 in the loss.
Iowa wraps up the homestand Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
