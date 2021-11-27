Thunder, Rush Round Two Tonight
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand tonight as Rapid City returns to town for the second time this week.
The Rush won last night in overtime against Kansas City, 4-3, giving them overtime wins in consecutive games. The Thunder beat the Oilers by a 3-1 final. With the win, Wichita moves into sole possession of third place. Rapid City jumped Tulsa and sits in fourth place with 14 points.
Today is the second of three meetings against the Rush and the Thunder this week. The first six meetings of the season-series will take place at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita will travel to Rapid City for a three-game set in February to close the season-series.
Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.22 and his save percentage to .928. Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (783), tied for second in wins (7) and first in saves (389). The franchise record for consecutive starts is 15, set by Bobby Desjardins back during the 1992-93 season.
For the Rush, Lukas Parik has started the last two games for the Rush. He earned an overtime win on Friday night, giving him OT wins in back-to-back games. Parik improved to 4-1-1-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.
Former Thunder forward Logan Nelson leads the Rush with 15 points. Stephen Baylis and Gabriel Chabot are second with 12. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 13 points. Matteo Gennaro is second with 12 points.
Tonight is Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Happily Ever Parties. Get four tickets and two pirate/princess items for $60! Use code PRINCESS when purchasing on Select-A-Seat. You can pick up your novelty items from the Fan Relations table at the game.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder face off with the Rapid City Rush
