ECHL Transactions - November 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 27, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Nick DeVito, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Dominic Franco, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Iowa:

Delete Jonathan Desbiens, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Cody Milan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Conor Landrigan, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Reading:

Add Ryan Roth, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve

Delete Danick Paquette, F suspended by team

South Carolina:

Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Will Cullen, D assigned by Bridgeport

