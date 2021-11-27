ECHL Transactions - November 27
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 27, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Nick DeVito, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Dominic Franco, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Cameron, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Iowa:
Delete Jonathan Desbiens, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Cody Milan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Conor Landrigan, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Reading:
Add Ryan Roth, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve
Delete Danick Paquette, F suspended by team
South Carolina:
Add Cedrick Andree, G activated from reserve
Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Will Cullen, D assigned by Bridgeport
