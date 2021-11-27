Balanced Attack Pushes Thunder Past Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Evan Buitenhuis made 37 saves and Wichita got balanced scoring to take a 3-1 win on Friday night over Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Dean Stewart and Brayden Watts led the way with two points each while Tim Soderlund and Matteo Gennaro also scored in the victory.

Soderlund brought the teddy bears onto the ice early in the first period to make it 1-0. He circled around the Oilers net, came across the grain and fired a shot through a screen that beat Daniel Mannella just 1:43 into the game.

Stewart extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:53 of the second. He caught a pass across the zone, came in from the left circle and lifted a wrist shot past Mannella's glove for his second of the season. Tulsa outshot the Thunder in the second, 16-6, but Buitenhuis was outstanding.

In the third, Wichita had several power play chances and finally cashed in on its third of the night. Gennaro found a rebound off a shot from Stewart and he put it past Mannella to make it 3-0. Dylan Sadowy scored at 14:46 to stop the shutout bid for Buitenhuis. Tulsa pulled Mannella with just over two minutes left, but the Thunder hung on for the win.

Stewart finished with a goal and an assist. Watts added two helpers. Dickman collected an assist, pushing his scoring streak to six games.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night to host Rapid City starting at 7:05 p.m.

