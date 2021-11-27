Almeida Amazing in Four-Goal Game
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
Wheeling Nailers forward Justin Almeida (left) races to the puck vs. the Iowa Heartlanders
(Wheeling Nailers)
CORALVILLE, IA- Saturday night at Xtream Arena was the Justin Almeida Show. The Wheeling Nailers forward lit the lamp four times, as the team earned a 4-2 road victory against the Iowa Heartlanders. The four-goal game was the 15th in Wheeling history, in addition to being the 100th hat trick in the team's 30 years in the Ohio Valley. Patrick Watling helped out by assisting on three of the goals, as he and Nick Hutchison both continued their point streaks.
The Nailers controlled the majority of the play in the first period, outshooting Iowa, 11-4. Both clubs came away with one goal. Wheeling struck first at the 7:02 mark. Chris Ortiz chopped the puck to the top of the right circle, where Justin Almeida turned a rocket of a slap shot into the top-left corner of the net. The Heartlanders responded with a couple of breakaways and scored the equalizer on the second one. Yuki Miura attempted to squeeze a shot through Stefanos Lekkas, who made the initial save, but his momentum carried the puck back in over the goal line.
Wheeling regained its lead with the lone marker of the middle frame, which came on the man advantage at the 13:43 mark. Patrick Watling stickhandled with the puck along the right wing wall, then slid a pass to Nick Hutchison along the goal line. The work on the right side allowed Almeida to jump up into the left circle and receive a perfect pass from Hutchison, which he buried into a wide open twine.
Almeida's magical night hit new heights in the third period. With 8:09 remaining, he completed his hat trick, as he took a drop pass from Watling and roofed a shot into the top of the goal. However, Almeida wasn't done yet, as less than three minutes later, he tallied his fourth of the tilt with another sizzler under the crossbar. Kris Bennett scored for the Heartlanders with 2:40 left, but the damage was done, as the Nailers were victorious, 4-2.
Stefanos Lekkas got the win in his Wheeling debut, as he made 13 saves on 15 shots. Hunter Jones took the loss for Iowa, as he allowed four goals on 22 shots.
The Nailers will return home on Friday night for a Frosty Friday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:10. Wheeling also has a home game on Sunday, December 5th, which is Princesses & Pirates Day against the Indy Fuel at 4:10. The next Big 6 Promotional Night is Elf Night on Saturday, December 11th. Season memberships, mini plans, and single game tickets are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers forward Justin Almeida (left) races to the puck vs. the Iowa Heartlanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021
- Solar Bears Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Simeone and Company Leads Utah to 3-1 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Edged by Thunder, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Bennett and Miura Extend Point Streaks in Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Score Twice in Final 13.9 Seconds to Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Almeida Amazing in Four-Goal Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Lose First OT Game of Season, Fall 4-3 in Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Win Streak Ends at Five in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Sneak Past Fuel on Marvel Super Hero Night - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Drop 4-2 Game in Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings' Breakaways Bounce Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Stunned by Rays in Final Frame - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aleardi's Two Goal Performance Melts Icemen in 3-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Jeri-Leon, Kallen Score First Pro Goals in Loss to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- A Clean Sweep for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Mount Comeback to Gain Overtime Point in 3-2 Loss to Lions - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Season Meeting with Tulsa at BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder, Rush Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Hawerchuk's Overtime Tally Seals Icemen's 5th Straight Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Teddy Bear, Toss Everblades at Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Sweep - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 27, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Look to Rebound in Final Game of Series in Quebec, Claim Danick Paquette - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Host Stingrays for Weekend Rumble - Atlanta Gladiators
- Florida Looks to Close Jacksonville Series with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Americans Fall in Overtime 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Aksiantsiuk Hat-Trick Steals Show in Steelheads 3-2 OT Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Balanced Attack Pushes Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Lose to Thunder in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.