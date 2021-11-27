Americans Fall in Overtime 3-2

Allen Americans goaltender Hayden Lavigne

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost to the Idaho Steelheads by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Friday night despite an amazing third period by the Americans.

Spencer Asuchak tied the score with just 3:06 left on the clock in the third period scoring a shorthanded goal, his sixth of the season, and extending his point streak to a season-high nine games.

"It was a heartbreaking loss," noted Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We kept fighting. Our penalty kill led by Hayden Lavigne kept us in the game. He was our best player tonight. He deserved one of the stars of the game. Now we build off tonight and get both points tomorrow night."

Idaho forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk was the star of the night with a natural hat trick scoring all three Idaho goals including the game winner in overtime.

The Americans went 0-for4 on the power play, while Idaho was 1-for-8. Both Chad Costello and Gavin Gould saw their long point streaks come to an end.

The Americans look for a win in the series tomorrow night. Game time is 8:10 pm CST.

