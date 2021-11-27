ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Iowa's Stallard fined, suspended
Iowa's Cole Stallard has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #178, Wheeling at Iowa, on Nov. 26.
Stallard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 7:13 of the third period.
Stallard will miss Iowa's games vs. Wheeling (Nov. 27), vs. Wichita (Dec. 1) and at Fort Wayne (Dec. 3).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Jacksonville's Mikhalchuk fined, suspended
Jacksonville's Vladislav Mikhalchuk has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #179, Florida at Jacksonville, on Nov. 26.
Mikhalchuk is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 4:31 of the third period.
Mikhalchuk will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Florida tonight (Nov. 27).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
