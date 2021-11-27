Aleardi's Two Goal Performance Melts Icemen in 3-1 Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Everblades grabbed their first win over the Icemen this season on Saturday night with a 3-1 showing at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The first period was a common scene for the Everblades as they hopped out to a 2-0 advantage. Alex Aleardi beat out Jacksonville goaltender Tyler Wall at 3:46 and 15:47 with Blake Winiecki and Bobo Carpenter (2) each collecting assists on the pair of goals. With 2:15 to spare in the opening period, Jacksonville's Luke Lynch scored on a cross-ice feed from Jake Elmer to cut the Icemen deficit in half.

Neither team was able to find the net in the second period and the game remained clean with just one penalty assessed (Masella, FLA) by the end of 40 minutes. Everblades held a 16-13 edge in shots on net along with their 2-1 advantage at the intermission.

Joe Pendenza put a bow on the Everblades victory, hitting the inside corner of the net with 41 seconds left in the game to make it a 3-1 final score. The win keeps the Everblades atop the South Division with an 8-3-2-3 record. The Icemen remain close behind at 8-7-1-1 this season. Parker Gahagen reigned as the winning goaltender after blocking 21 Jacksonville shots.

The next home game for the Blades will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 when the Trois-Rivières Lions come to town for the first time in history. Fans can enjoy Hump Day Deals including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and $3 Bud Light drafts. College students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase a student ticket for only $5! The action begins at 7:30 pm.

