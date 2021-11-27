Aleardi's Two Goal Performance Melts Icemen in 3-1 Win
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Everblades grabbed their first win over the Icemen this season on Saturday night with a 3-1 showing at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The first period was a common scene for the Everblades as they hopped out to a 2-0 advantage. Alex Aleardi beat out Jacksonville goaltender Tyler Wall at 3:46 and 15:47 with Blake Winiecki and Bobo Carpenter (2) each collecting assists on the pair of goals. With 2:15 to spare in the opening period, Jacksonville's Luke Lynch scored on a cross-ice feed from Jake Elmer to cut the Icemen deficit in half.
Neither team was able to find the net in the second period and the game remained clean with just one penalty assessed (Masella, FLA) by the end of 40 minutes. Everblades held a 16-13 edge in shots on net along with their 2-1 advantage at the intermission.
Joe Pendenza put a bow on the Everblades victory, hitting the inside corner of the net with 41 seconds left in the game to make it a 3-1 final score. The win keeps the Everblades atop the South Division with an 8-3-2-3 record. The Icemen remain close behind at 8-7-1-1 this season. Parker Gahagen reigned as the winning goaltender after blocking 21 Jacksonville shots.
The next home game for the Blades will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 when the Trois-Rivières Lions come to town for the first time in history. Fans can enjoy Hump Day Deals including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and $3 Bud Light drafts. College students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase a student ticket for only $5! The action begins at 7:30 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021
- Glads Stunned by Rays in Final Frame - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aleardi's Two Goal Performance Melts Icemen in 3-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Jeri-Leon, Kallen Score First Pro Goals in Loss to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- A Clean Sweep for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Mount Comeback to Gain Overtime Point in 3-2 Loss to Lions - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Season Meeting with Tulsa at BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder, Rush Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Hawerchuk's Overtime Tally Seals Icemen's 5th Straight Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Teddy Bear, Toss Everblades at Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Sweep - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 27, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Look to Rebound in Final Game of Series in Quebec, Claim Danick Paquette - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Host Stingrays for Weekend Rumble - Atlanta Gladiators
- Florida Looks to Close Jacksonville Series with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Americans Fall in Overtime 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Aksiantsiuk Hat-Trick Steals Show in Steelheads 3-2 OT Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Balanced Attack Pushes Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Lose to Thunder in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.