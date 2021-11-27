Komets Sneak Past Fuel on Marvel Super Hero Night

November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - in the third and final game of the week, the Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for Marvel Super Hero Night. After both teams traded goals throughout, a late goal from the Komets would hand them a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

After an aggressive start to the game, the Fuel would outshoot the Komets 6-2 through the first 10 minutes of the game. Taking the lead late in the first period, Will Graber deflected a shot from the blue line that bounced past Cale Morris. The Komets would hold off the Fuel for the remaining minutes to take a one-goal lead into the locker room.

Fort Wayne would double their lead early in the second period when a slapshot by Tyler Busch trickled through the five hole of Cale Morris. Indy would respond six minutes into the second period when Spencer Watson deflected a slap shot by Chris Cameron past Samuel Harvey.

The Komets looked to have taken their second two goal lead of the game early in the third period but after a review referee Trevor Wohlford disallowed the goal due to goaltender interference. Earning a power play midway through the period, Mike Lee tied the game when he fired a slap shot from the point and beat a screened Harvey. Capitalizing on a power play of their own, the Komets stole the lead when Matt Murphy jumped on a rebound and chipped it over a sprawling Cale Morris.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.