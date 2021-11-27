Grizzlies Gameday: First Season Meeting with Tulsa at BOK Center

Utah Grizzlies (9-5, 18 points, .643 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (6-4-0-1, 13 points, .597 Win %)

Saturday, November 27, 2021. BOK Center. 6:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

Tulsa, Oklahoma - It's the first game of a 2 game weekend series at BOK Center. Utah has won 2 in a row and have won 9 of their last 12 games. Tulsa lost at Wichita last night 3-1. It's the first of 8 season meetings between the clubs. These teams will meet 5 times at Tulsa and 3 times at Maverik Center on March 23, 25-26, 2022. Last season Utah went 6-4-1-1 vs Tulsa.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 19, 2021 - Kansas City 5 Utah 2 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Quinn Ryan scored goals. Utah outshot KC 31 to 28. KC went 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 5. Hunter Miska saved 23 of 28. KC scored 4 unanswered 3rd period goals after Ryan scored 3:58 in to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Saturday, November 20, 2021 - Kansas City 2 Utah 4 - Brandon Cutler had 1 goal and 3 assists. Mason Mannek 1 goal, 1 assist. Luke Martin scored a first period power play goal. Hunter Miska saved 26 of 28. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill as well as a shorthanded goal by Cutler in the first period.

Sunday, November 21, 2021 - Kansas City 2 Utah 4 - Peyton Jones saved 32 of 34. Andrew Nielsen had 2 goals. Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored a first period goal to extend his point streak to 10. Joey Colatarci scored his first pro goal 8:45 into the second period. Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play and KC went 1 for 9.

This Week's Games

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 10 goals. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (10), points (18), shots on goal (46) and plus/minus. Brian Bowen leads the league in shots on goal with 57. Brandon Cutler is 3rd in shots with 55. Cutler is tied for the lead with 2 shorthanded goals. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Luke Martin and D'Astous are tied for 3rd in the league in plus/minus at +13. Andrew Nielsen is tied for the lead with 15 minor penalties.

Different Hero Every Game

The Grizzlies have won 9 games this season. 9 different players have 1 game winning goal. There's not a single player who has more then 1 GWG on the season.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 9-5

Home record: 5-2.

Road record: 4-3.

Win percentage: .643.

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 18.

Last 10: 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.64 (3rd) Goals for: 51

Goals against per game: 3.00 (14th) Goals Against: 42

Shots per game: 32.71 (6th)

Shots against per game: 29.07 (10th)

Power Play: 9 for 49 - 18.4 % (Tied 12th)

Penalty Kill: 52 for 69- 75.4 % (26th)

Penalty Minutes: 215

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (Tied for league lead). Brandon Cutler has 2 shorthanded goals, including 1 on Nov. 20 vs KC.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is 1 of 4 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 5-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 5 2

Opposition 4 3

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (10)

Assists: Trey Bradley (10)

Points: D'Astous (18)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous/Luke Martin (+13)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (40)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (7)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin/D'Astous/Brandon Cutler/Mason Mannek (3).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (57) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 24). 25.0 %. - Minimum 24 shots

Game Winning Goals: 9 tied with 1.

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Metcalf (.923).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.04)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 12 18 19 2 0 51 Utah Grizzlies 148 160 138 12 458

Opposition 13 12 17 0 0 42 Opposition 144 133 122 8 407

Next 5 Games

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Pride Night, AFCU Friday.

December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Hispanic Heritage. Teddy Bear Toss. Mother Son Night.

December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Tyler Penner, Luke Martin, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek (1)

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Andrew Nielsen, Brandon Cutler (2) Mason Mannek, D'Astous (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (9), Cutler (7) Bradley (5). Boucher (4), Martin (3). Andrew Nielsen (2).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

5: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

4: Trey Bradley, Brian Bowen.

3: Brandon Cutler.

2: Matthew Boucher, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Mason Mannek.

1: Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Neil Robinson, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

The Amazing D'Astous

Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 2 assists last weekend vs Kansas City. He has a point in 10 straight games. D'Astous has scored in 12 of his 14 games this season, including 5 multiple point efforts. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 10 goals. He is tied for the league lead in plus/minus among defenseman at +13 (He's tied with teammate Luke Martin at +13).

D'Astous Among League Leaders for Defenseman

Goals: 10 - leads league by a margin of 6.

Points: 18- 2nd place defenseman has 13.

Plus/Minus: +14 - Teammate Luke Martin is 2nd among defenseman at +13.

Shots on goal: 46 - Leads all defenseman by a margin of 7.

Grizzlies Hanging Out With the Shorties

Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded 18:34 into the first period last Saturday. The Grizz have 5 shorthanded goals this season which is tied with Newfoundland for the most in the league. Utah is 1 of 4 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah

Clurman was reassigned to Utah on November 20th and played in 2 games last weekend vs Kansas City. Clurman currently has an NHL Entry level contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Clurman has played in 8 games with Utah this season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist and had a +4 rating. Clurman is in his first full season as a pro. He played his college hockey at Notre Dame. Clurman appeared in 9 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles in the 2020-21 season.

Hunter Miska Reassigned to Colorado

The 26 year old Miska played in 2 games with Utah last weekend, saving 23 of 28 in a 5-2 loss on November 19th. He got the victory the next night as he saved 26 of 28 in Utah's 4-2 win.

