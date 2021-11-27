Solar Bears Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win over Admirals

November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Joe Garreffa scored his first two goals of the season to rally the Orlando Solar Bears (9-5-1-0) from a 3-1 deficit, and Brad Barone shut the door to the tune of his second ECHL-best 50-save performance in the last two weeks to lift Orlando to a fourth straight victory, a 4-3 shootout win over the Norfolk Admirals (7-6-0-1), on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Barone made 11 saves in overtime, including two breakaway stops, and Tristin Langan scored in the third round of the shootout to put Orlando ahead, before Barone made a game-winning glove save on Eric Williams to secure two points for the Solar Bears.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (4) at 4:42. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk.

NOR Goal: Cody Milan (2) [PP] at 5:54. Assisted by Alex Tonge and Noah Corson.

NOR Goal: Alex Tonge (7) at 7:43. Assisted by Cody Milan.

SHOTS: ORL 10, NOR 13

2nd Period

NOR Goal: Noah Corson (4) at 17:14. Assisted by Kyle Rhodes.

SHOTS: ORL 18, NOR 13

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (1) at 7:42. Assisted by Canon Pieper.

ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (2) at 14:40. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Aaron Luchuk.

SHOTS: ORL 9, NOR 16

Overtime

SHOTS: ORL 4, NOR 11

Shootout (Orlando elects to shoot first)

ORL Goals: Aaron Luchuk (Round 2); Tristin Langan (Round 3)

NOR Goal: Darien Craighead (Round 2)

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 50-for-53

NOR: Beck Warm, 38-for-41

NOTABLES:

The win was Orlando's first victory of the season when trailing after two periods; the last time the Solar Bears rallied for a win when down after two periods was April 16, 2021 (5-3 win).

Orlando continued its hot start at home, improving to 6-0-0-0 to begin the year at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Garreffa's performance was the first two-goal game of his pro career.

The Solar Bears' 42 shots on goal marked a new season-high.

Barone improved to 2-0-0 this week with a 1.41 goals-against average, a .965 save percentage and one shutout. His 50 saves matched his previous ECHL career-best, originally set Nov. 17 at Florida.

The Solar Bears matched their season-high for shots on goal in a period with 18 in the second frame.

Aaron Luchuk recorded a pair of assists; he leads Orlando with six multi-point games this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears resume their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.