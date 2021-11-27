Aksiantsiuk Hat-Trick Steals Show in Steelheads 3-2 OT Win

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads (10-6-0) forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk stole the show by completing the hat-trick, leading the home side to a 3-2 overtime win over Allen Americans (4-7-3) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,178 fans, the fifth sellout of the season in eight games and the fourth-straight sellout crowd.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

On the first shift of the game, Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (0:26 1st) went from end-to-end to finish a rush and grab the Steelheads an early 1-0 lead. Though the Americans answered minutes later, the Steelheads put consistent pressure on the Americans that led to their second period tally. Aksiantsiuk (PP, 10:25 2nd) teed up a one-time shot from the right circle on the team's fourth power play of the night, pushing the team ahead, 2-1. The Americans found a way to stay in the game with a late shorthanded goal to send the game into overtime, 2-2. Aksiantsiuk (2:45 OT) completed the hat-trick on a shot from the slot, giving the Steelheads the 3-2 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (hat-trick, OT winner)

2. IDH - Jake Kupsky (win, 18-20 saves)

3. ALN - Hayden Lavigne (29-32 saved)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (F) - First hat-trick in North America

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk's hat-trick is his first in North American professional hockey and seals his second game-winning goal in overtime. The Belarus native now leads the Steelheads in goals (8) and points (14).

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky's 18-save effort earned him his fourth-straight start allowing two goals or less to start the season and sixth dating back to the 2020-21 season. He leads the ECHL in goals-against average (1.48) and owns wins in three of four games.

- Darren Brady: Brady assisted on the lone power play goal of the game, getting back on the score sheet for the sixth time in eight games, boasting seven points (2-5-7) since November 10.

CATCH OF THE DAY

For the second time in as many months, the Steelheads earned a hat-trick at Idaho Central Arena with this one coming as the overtime winner. The clinching goal was the first time since Feb. 21, 2016 that the hat-trick goal (Carson McMillan) was also the game-winner in overtime. The two hat-tricks by A.J. White and Yauheni Aksiantsiuk this season is the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Steelheads had multiple hat-tricks in the same season (McMillan - two, Rob Linsmayer).

ATTENDANCE: 5,178 (5th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads conclude their weekend against the Allen Americans as well as their six-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are limited but available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

