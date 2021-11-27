Cyclones Drop 4-2 Game in Kalamazoo
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Jet Greaves stood tall for Kalamazoo, making 29 saves to help Kalamazoo earn a 4-2 win, snapping the Cyclones three game winning streak.
Cincinnati is 9-6 skating into December; the club's busiest month of the 2021-22 ECHL season. The 'Clones will play 14 games in the month, with nine coming on the road. Kalamazoo has won six of its last eight, and improves to 8-5 on the year.
- Yushiroh Hirano got Cincy on the board over 14 minutes into the game. Wyatt Ege found Hirano on a right-to-left pass for a one-timer in the circle to give the 'Clones the game's first goal.
- The Wings retaliated with two late period goals. Zach Jordan intercepted a puck at the blue line in the Wings' defensive end, then raced down the ice for a breakaway, beating Cyclones' net minder Mat Robson to tie the game. In the final minute of the first, Justin Vaive was flagged for a slashing minor. Nine seconds later, Brendan Miller scored from atop the blue line.
- Kalamazoo added a pair of goals in the second period to go up 4-1, before Jason Tackett got Cincinnati back within two in the final minute of the second period. Tackett hammered a slap shot from the right circle to go through Greaves and get the West Chester, OH native his first professional goal.
- Breakaways from Hirano and Lukas Craggs came in the second period, but Greaves made saves on each opportunity. The Cyclones outshot the K-Wings by a 14-7 difference in the third, but Greaves again had the answers when called upon.
- Mat Robson made 15 saves, but fell to 7-4 on the season. The Cyclones return to play on Friday, when they open December on the road in Wheeling against the Nailers.
