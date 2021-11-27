Cyclones Drop 4-2 Game in Kalamazoo

November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - Jet Greaves stood tall for Kalamazoo, making 29 saves to help Kalamazoo earn a 4-2 win, snapping the Cyclones three game winning streak.

Cincinnati is 9-6 skating into December; the club's busiest month of the 2021-22 ECHL season. The 'Clones will play 14 games in the month, with nine coming on the road. Kalamazoo has won six of its last eight, and improves to 8-5 on the year.

- Yushiroh Hirano got Cincy on the board over 14 minutes into the game. Wyatt Ege found Hirano on a right-to-left pass for a one-timer in the circle to give the 'Clones the game's first goal.

- The Wings retaliated with two late period goals. Zach Jordan intercepted a puck at the blue line in the Wings' defensive end, then raced down the ice for a breakaway, beating Cyclones' net minder Mat Robson to tie the game. In the final minute of the first, Justin Vaive was flagged for a slashing minor. Nine seconds later, Brendan Miller scored from atop the blue line.

- Kalamazoo added a pair of goals in the second period to go up 4-1, before Jason Tackett got Cincinnati back within two in the final minute of the second period. Tackett hammered a slap shot from the right circle to go through Greaves and get the West Chester, OH native his first professional goal.

- Breakaways from Hirano and Lukas Craggs came in the second period, but Greaves made saves on each opportunity. The Cyclones outshot the K-Wings by a 14-7 difference in the third, but Greaves again had the answers when called upon.

- Mat Robson made 15 saves, but fell to 7-4 on the season. The Cyclones return to play on Friday, when they open December on the road in Wheeling against the Nailers.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.