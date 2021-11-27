Oilers Lose to Thunder in Wichita

November 27, 2021







WICHITA, KS - The Oilers lost 3-1 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday night.

Tim Soderlund made the teddy bears rain on the ice just 1:43 into the game, wiring a shot past Daniel Mannella on Wichita's first chance of the game.

Dean Stewart grabbed his second of the season 5:53 into the middle frame, deking in front of the crease before roofing the puck to put his team up 2-0.

Matteo Gennaro gave Wichita another early-period goal, shoveling home a rebound on the power play 46 seconds into the final frame. Dylan Sadowy spoiled Evan Buitenhuis' shutout with 5:14 remaining in the game, closing the score line at 3-1. Eddie Matsushima picked up another primary assist on the goal, earning the forward a three-game point streak. Darren McCormick registered the second assist, giving the 28-year-old a point in his Oilers' debut.

The Oilers come home for back-to-back games against the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28. Saturday's game starts at 7:05 p.m., and the team's annual Adopt-an-Oiler Auction will take place in the RiverSpirit Lounge after the game. Sunday's game is the annual Paint the Ice game. Fans will be able to go onto the ice after the 4:05 p.m. game to paint images and messages that will be seen at the next week's home games.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets re on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

