Game Preview: Teddy Bear, Toss Everblades at Icemen

Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, November 27 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss Game!

About Tonight's Game: The homestand continues for the Icemen tonight as the play host to the Florida Everblades in the Annual Teddy Bear Toss. The Icemen captured a 3-2 victory over the Everbldes in overtime on Friday. The Icemen have rallied from a two-goal deficit to win in each of their last three games. The Icemen have now won five straight, and have an opportunity to claim first place in the South Division this evening. Despite dropping their last three games in overtime or the shootout, the Everblades are still unbeaten in regulation in their last seven games, 3-0-2-2. In addition, Florida remains unbeaten in regulation on the road with a 5-0-2-1 mark. Meanwhile, the Icemen have won their last nine home games against the Everblades. Florida last defeated Jacksonville at Veterans Memorial Arena on February 23, 2020.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 4-0-0, while the Everblades lead the All-Time series 37-13-5-3.

About the Icemen: Craig Martin remains the hot hand for Jacksonville this week. After recording a goal and an assist in last night's game. Martin has accrued seven points in three games played this week and added the game winner in the shootout on Wednesday...

About the Everblades: Forward Blake Winiecki's impressive points streak ended Friday night after ten games. Winiecki amassed 16 points during this stretch. The Everblades have outscored their opponents 19-8 in the third period, but have yet to score a third period goal in their four games against the Icemen this season.

Tonight The Annual Teddy Bear Toss! Fans can throw a teddy bear or stuffed animal toy onto the ice after the Icemen score their first goal! All of the stuffed toys will be distributed to local children's charities for the Holidays!

Wednesday, December 1, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 beer & wine throughout the night!

