Admirals Lose First OT Game of Season, Fall 4-3 in Orlando
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
ORLANDO,FL - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, lost Saturday night's contest 4-3 against the Orlando Solarbears in a shootout.
Orlando got on the board first, scoring less than five minutes into the game on a goal from forward Luke Boka. Just 12 seconds later, Solar Bears defenseman Cole Moberg would be called for hooking, which was the first penalty of the game.
The penalty would result in a man advantage for the Admirals, who were able to capitalize with a goal from forward Cody Milan. Returning from an injury sustained on October 30th, Milan was able to bring energy and intensity to the Admirals attack tonight.
Less than two minutes after Milan tied the game, forward Alex Tonge helped the Admirals take a 2-1 lead on a goal assisted by Milan. The goal would be Tonge's 7th on the season, which leads the team.
Nearly 30 minutes would pass until the next goal was scored. Norfolk would go up 3-1 on a goal by Noah Corson with just 2:46 remaining in the middle period.
Orlando would open the third period with energy and had multiple shots on goal. The Solar Bears were able to cut into the Norfolk lead with 12:18 remaining in the game on a goal from John Garreffa. Garreffa would prove to be a thorn in the Admirals side, scoring the tying goal with a little more than 5 minutes left in the game.
Tied at three at the end of regulation, the two teams would go to 7-minute sudden-death overtime. Two minutes into overtime, Solar Bears forward Tristan Langan would be called for hooking, leading to a four-on-three man advantage for the Admirals.
While on the Power Play, the Admirals had breakaway opportunities from forwards Milan and Darien Craighead, but they were stopped by Orlando goaltender Brad Barone.
Still tied after regulation, the game would go to a shootout.
Garreffa would go first for the Solar Bears, getting rejected by Beck Warm. Tonge would also have his shot denied, keeping the shootout tied.
Aaron Luchuk would score the first shootout goal for the Solar Bears with his shot getting past Warm. Craighead would also score for the Admirals, keeping the shootout tied at one apiece.
Langan would score on his shot attempt in the third round, to give Orlando the lead. Eric Williams was unable to score on his penalty shot, and the Solar Bears won 4-3.
Prior to tonight, Norfolk was undefeated in overtime, including a November 5th matchup when they defeated the Solar Bears at home, 6-5.
With the loss, Norfolk drops to 7-6-1 on the season and plays Orlando again on Sunday, November 28th at 3pm.
