Game Notes: at Wichita

November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #15 at Wichita

11/27/21 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Stephen Baylis buried an overtime game-winner as the Rapid City Rush erased a two-goal third period deficit and came from behind to beat the Kansas City Mavericks, 4-3, Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Gabe Chabot scored twice in the third period and had two goals and an assist to pace the Rapid City offense and Brett Gravelle netted a power play goal in the first. Lukas Parik made 29 saves on 32 shots to win his fourth consecutive start in the Rush net.

IN EXTRA TIME: Friday's game at Kansas City was the second-straight Rush game that has required overtime and the third in the past five games for Rapid City that has gone past regulation. The Rush are now 2-2 in games that need more than 60 minutes and 2-1 in games that are decided during the 3-on-3 overtime.

OUT OF OFFICE: Rapid City is two games into an eight-game road trip that will take place in four cities over the span of 12 days. The Rush will make stops in Wichita, Kansas City, Tulsa and Allen before returning home. Saturday marks the second of three games against Wichita during the trip; the Rush opened it up on Wednesday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Thunder. Rapid City is 2-0-0-0 on the trip thus far and 3-2-1-0 on the road overall.

BLUE LINE PRODUCTION: Rush rookie defenseman Tristan Thompson tallied an assist on the game-winning-goal on Friday, extending his point streak to five games. Thompson now owns the longest point streak by a Rush skater this season; he has one goal and five assists over the life of the streak. Thompson also leads Rush defenseman with eight points on the season as he has two goals and six assists in14 games thus far.

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH: Rapid City went 2-for-4 on the power play on Friday night, raising its power play percentage to 25.5%, the third-best in the ECHL. The Rush power play has excelled during road games as they lead the league with a 43.8% mark on the power play away from home. Wichita has the league's best penalty kill at 89.3%. In Rapid City's OT win against the Thunder on Wednesday, it went 1-for-3 on the power play.

ODDS AND ENDS: Gabe Chabot matched a Rapid City season-high with three points on Friday and now has six points in his last four games. He is tied for second on the team with 12 points...Stephen Baylis now leads the Rush with seven goals over 14 games. He has matched his career high in goals, set last season with seven in 43 games played...Rapid City has won back-to-back games for the first time this season...the Rush matched a season-high with two power play goals on Friday, the third time they have hit that mark and the first since November 5 in a 5-2 loss at Utah.

UP NEXT: The Rush will stay in Wichita to again face the Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 4:05 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.