Stingrays Score Twice in Final 13.9 Seconds to Win

DULUTH, GA - Carter Cowlthorp's game-winner with .3 seconds remaining in regulation got the South Carolina Stingrays (6-6-1-0) back in the win column against the Atlanta Gladiators (7-5-1-0) on Saturday. The Rays used two goals 13.9 seconds apart to close out a 2-1 victory at the Gas South Arena.

Derek Nesbitt's shorthanded goal midway through the opening period looked to be all the scoring needed in Saturday's matchup, but the Stingrays had different plans.

Chris Nell was perfect on the first 22 shots of the evening, but after going scoreless for 59 minutes and 46 seconds, the Stingrays finally broke through. Tim Davison took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with 53 seconds remaining, leading to a 6-on-4 effort from the Rays.

Justin Florek cleaned up a shot from Patrick Holway with 13.9 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at one a piece before Cowlthorp ended it all with no time on the clock. Nate Pionk fought the puck away from a Gladiator along the board, and Jade Miller swung it as quickly as possible in front of the net where Cowlthorp fired a one-timer top shelf for the game-winner.

Stingrays netminder Ryan Bednard (3-4-0-0) finished the evening 29 of 30 in the victory. Nell finished the contest 22 of 24.

