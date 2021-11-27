Royals Mount Comeback to Gain Overtime Point in 3-2 Loss to Lions
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, lost, 3-2, in overtime to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Colisee Videotron. Kirill Ustimenko made 39 saves on 42 shots. Philippe Desrosiers made 28 saves on 30 shots.
Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring five minutes into the game. Julien Nantel, a former seventh round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, received the puck off a board-pass from the point. Walking into the slot, Nantel backhanded the puck past the sliding Ustimenko, who saved 17 of 18 first period shots from the Lions, to make it 1-0.
It took 94 seconds for the Lions to add onto their score in the second period. Charles-David Beaudoin put the puck past Ustimenko to make it a "next-goal game," 2-0. That next goal was scored by Frank DiChiara while on the power play with just over five minutes remaining in the middle frame. He wristed the puck from the right-circle, ripping it past Desrosiers to cut the lead in half, 2-1.
Cam Strong buried the puck early in the third period off a rebound to make it a tie game for his third of the season. Jackson Cressey and Garrett Cecere assisted on the tying score. After numerous chances for both teams, the game went into overtime, and Shawn St.-Amant scored the game-winner on a breakaway to seal the game for the Lions.
The Royals play the Newfoundland Growlers Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 in Newfoundland.
Highlights from the Royals' 3-2 overtime loss to Trois-Rivieres
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
