A Clean Sweep for the Lions
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions won their third game in four days against the Reading Royals on Saturday afternoon.
Julien Nantel scored for the Lions in the first period. Charles-David Beaudoin made the score 2-0 with his third of the season early in the second period, with assists given to Peter Abbandonato and Hayden Shaw. Frank DiChiara of the Royals replied, and after 40 minutes of play, the Lions led 2-1.
The Royals tied the game in the third period when Mike Gornall found the back of the net. In overtime, Lions forward Shawn St-Amant gave Trois-Rivières the victory by beating Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko.
The Lions now head to Florida to face the Everblades in a three-game series. The team's next home game will be December 15 when the Maine Mariners come to town.
