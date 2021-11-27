Icemen Win Streak Ends at Five in Teddy Bear Toss Game
November 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL- Florida's Alex Aleardi scored twice to lift the Florida Everblades to a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of an announced crow of 6,124 at Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday night. The Icemen's five game win streak came to an end.
Florida's two first period goals ended up being enough to win the game, however, we saw another strong game from Luke Lynch as he scored the only Icemen goal.
Both teams started off the game trying to gain an edge in momentum and offensive zone pressure. The Everblades started to gain momentum early and used that to drive the play in their favor. Florida scored early off of an odd man rush and eventual shot from Alex Aleardi the slot to take a one goal lead.
Moments later, the Everblades were able to capitalize again to take a two-goal lead on a second tally from Aleardi.
However, at the end of the period Icemen forward Jake Elmer rushed the puck up the ice and made a nice cross crease pass to forward Luke Lynch who batted the puck into the back of the net to pull Jacksonville with one. The goal ignited a celebration of thousands of plush toys for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The second period saw a lot of back-and-forth action with both teams having sustained offensive zone pressure in spurts. The physicality, like with the last two games, picked up in the second frame as both teams were looking for any advantage they could find. Towards the end of the period, the Icemen had a powerplay opportunity, and while they got some pressure and offensive looks, were unable to capitalize.
A penalty-filled third period took place, and neither team sustained much of anything on any of their powerplay opportunities in the third frame. This was aided in the eventual downfall for the Icemen. After getting the powerplay back intact, unfortunately, it went cold the past two games.
The Everblades would go on to score late in the period to make it a two-goal game as Icemen fell to the Everblades 3-1. The Icemen are back at home on Wednesday, December 1st at 7pm versus the Orlando Solar Bears.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 27, 2021
- Solar Bears Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Simeone and Company Leads Utah to 3-1 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Edged by Thunder, 6-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Bennett and Miura Extend Point Streaks in Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Score Twice in Final 13.9 Seconds to Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Almeida Amazing in Four-Goal Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Lose First OT Game of Season, Fall 4-3 in Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Win Streak Ends at Five in Teddy Bear Toss Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Sneak Past Fuel on Marvel Super Hero Night - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Drop 4-2 Game in Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings' Breakaways Bounce Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Stunned by Rays in Final Frame - Atlanta Gladiators
- Aleardi's Two Goal Performance Melts Icemen in 3-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Jeri-Leon, Kallen Score First Pro Goals in Loss to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- A Clean Sweep for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Mount Comeback to Gain Overtime Point in 3-2 Loss to Lions - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - November 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Season Meeting with Tulsa at BOK Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder, Rush Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Hawerchuk's Overtime Tally Seals Icemen's 5th Straight Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Teddy Bear, Toss Everblades at Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Sweep - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 27, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Look to Rebound in Final Game of Series in Quebec, Claim Danick Paquette - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Host Stingrays for Weekend Rumble - Atlanta Gladiators
- Florida Looks to Close Jacksonville Series with a Win - Florida Everblades
- Americans Fall in Overtime 3-2 - Allen Americans
- Aksiantsiuk Hat-Trick Steals Show in Steelheads 3-2 OT Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Balanced Attack Pushes Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Lose to Thunder in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.