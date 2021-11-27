Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 27, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (8-5-1-0) open up a three-in-three set with Norfolk Admirals (7-6-0-0) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are 1-1-1-0 against Norfolk after picking up their first victory of the season over the Admirals on Thursday afternoon.

WOMEN IN HOCKEY NIGHT: The Solar Bears will celebrate the contributions of women in hockey throughout tonight's game, which will include the recognition of Orlando Express founder and program director Sondra Pacey, and play personal video messages of advice and inspiration recorded by prominent women in the sport.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears enter today's game riding a three-game winning streak and are 5-0-0-0 to begin the season on home ice.

Goaltender Brad Barone will start tonight for the Solar Bears after making 32 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory at Atlanta on Tuesday. He is 4-3-0 in eight appearances with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage this season.

Orlando is 3-for-9 (33.3%) with the man advantage against Norfolk.

Forward Tristin Langan will make his season debut tonight for the Solar Bears after his return from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. The third-year pro is sixth in career franchise scoring with 100 points in 117 games.

The Solar Bears are 7-0-0-0 when scoring first.

Defenseman Michael Brodzinski enters tonight's game with a seven-game point streak (3g-7a). He needs two points for 100 in his ECHL career.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

