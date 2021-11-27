Game Day Preview: Americans at Idaho, 8:10 PM

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), close out their three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads tonight in Boise, Idaho. The Americans lost in overtime on Friday 3-2. The team looks to end their two-game losing streak.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:40 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Last Game: The Americans tied the game at 2-2 late in the third period on a Spencer Asuchak shorthanded goal, his sixth of the season unassisted. The game would remain tied until Steelheads forward Yauheni Akiantsiuk scored his third of the game, a natural hat trick, to win it for Idaho 3-2 in overtime. The Steelheads doubled up the Americans on power play opportunities with eight, going 1-for-8 with the man advantage.

Asuchak Extends Season-High Point Streak: Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak extended his point streak to nine games, scoring shorthanded on Friday night in the Americans 3-2 overtime loss. The nine-game streak is the longest of his career.

Gould and Costello's long point streaks halted: Chad Costello and Gavin Gould both saw their six-game point streaks come to an end on Friday night in Idaho. Gould's six-game streak was a season-high for him. He finished as runner up for ECHL Player of the Week.

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-3-2

Away: 3-4-1

Overall: 4-7-3

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (11) Spencer Asuchak

Points: (17) Spencer Asuchak

+/-: (+3) Darian Skeoch

PIM: (40) Kelly Bent

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 6-2-0-0

Away: 4-4-0-0

Overall: 10-6-0-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (8) Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

Assists: (8) Zack Andrusiak

Points: (14) Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

+/-: (+9) Casey Johnson

PIM: (23) Darren Brady

