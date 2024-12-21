Rush Game Notes: December 21, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, IDAHO)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to make it a four-point week in Boise as it concludes a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

For a second straight game, Connor Mylymok tied the game late for the Rapid City Rush and forced overtime, giving the Rush a standings point. For a second straight game, the Idaho Steelheads prevailed in overtime, handing Rapid City a 6-5 defeat at Idaho Central Arena on Friday. Both offenses started out hot, with the first period ending at 3-3 and shot totals high. Ty Pelton-Byce scored in overtime to cap off his first professional hat-trick. Matt Radomsky made 30 saves.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The Rush has gone to overtime in three consecutive games, and four of the last five. Rapid City has played nine overtimes this season, the most in the ECHL.

G.T.G.

Rapid City has done a remarkable job at fighting back from deficits and leveling the score on the road this week. The Rush has scored six game-tying goals in the last two games. Both of Connor Mylymok's game-tying goals have come late in the third period and forced overtime. Amazingly, neither team has led by multiple goals so far.

CAREER-BEST FOR WAGNER

Rush captain Ryan Wagner contributed all over the sheet with a four-point game on Friday, his best single-game performance as a pro. Wagner got the Rush on the board just 23 seconds after it allowed a goal, then assisted three different goal-scorers later in the game. Wagner has five goals and 11 points over his last five games.

CLUTCH POWER PLAYS

The Rush's power play snapped a drought in a big day on Friday: a 2-for-2 night on the man advantage. Brett Davis scored a power play goal late in the first period, which gave the Rush a 3-2 lead. Then, with 1:19 remaining in the third, Connor Mylymok's backdoor tap-in tied the game at 5-5. It is the third time Rapid City has scored multiple times on the power play this season.

