Mariners Fall in Worcester Despite 31 Shots
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Despite a 31-25 shot advantage, the Mariners suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center. Xander Lamppa scored Maine's lone goal.
A pair of goals in the first three minutes brought things to an early 1-1 score. Worcester's Brenden Rons was able to beat Ryan Bischel with a shot from the right point just 1:15 into the game for the quick 1-0 Railers lead. The Mariners answered quickly when Lamppa stuffed a loose puck past John Muse following up on Justin Bean's point drive at 2:47. The score remained 1-1 through the end of the first.
Just like the opening period, things were active at the start of the second. Anthony Repaci netted his 18th goal of the year just :19 in after the Mariners turned a puck over in the slot. Back-to-back Maine penalties then staked the Railers to a 5-on-3 power play and Anthony Callin cashed in at 1:19 to stretch the Railers lead to 3-1. The Mariners were stifled by Muse the rest of the period as Worcester carried its two-goal lead into the third.
Worcester added to their lead at 6:21 of the third with Matthew Kopperud beating the glove of Ryan Bischel on the Railers' first shot of the frame. Maine elected to pull the goalie with just under three minutes left and Cole Donhauser sealed the 5-1 victory when an empty netter.
Muse was Worcester's best player, stopping 30 of 31 Maine shots. Bischel suffered the loss with 20 stops.
The Mariners (9-12-2) and Railers meet for the final game before the holiday break tomorrow afternoon in Worcester at 3:05 PM. The Mariners return to home ice on Saturday, December 28th for a "Pajama Party" at 6 PM against Adirondack. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners pillowcase. Maine is also home for a 1 PM matinee on New Year's Day, hosting the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
