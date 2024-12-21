Wichita Returns Home Tonight to Host Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 6:05 p.m. for the first time since December 5 to host rival, Allen.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 60-92-14 against Allen and 30-49-6 on the road against the Americans.

Tonight is the final contest of a three-game series between the two teams this week. The Thunder earned a 4-1 win on Wednesday night and followed that up with a 5-1 victory last night in Texas.

Wichita sits in third place in the Mountain Division with 32 points. Allen is in sixth place with 19 points. After tonight, the Thunder and Americans won't face each other until after the new year.

Gabriel Carriere earned his seventh win of the season last night. The University of Vermont product stopped 37 shots to preserve the victory. Carriere is 3-0-1 in his last four starts. He has allowed just three or fewer goals in six-straight outings. He is second in the league in save percentage (.934) and seventh in goals-against (2.13).

Mitchell Russell tallied a goal and an assist last night. He has two points in three of his last six outings. Russell has eight points (4g, 4a) in 19 games.

Nolan Burke recorded his first two-goal game of the season last night. He has four goals in his last four games and points in nine of his last 11. Burke set new career-highs in goals (8) and points (16).

Austin Heidemann and Jake Wahlin both found the net last night. Both forwards have goals in back-to-back games. Heidemann has eight points in 16 games since coming to Wichita. Wahlin has three goals since November 29.

Last night was the most physical battle of the season between the two teams. Allen and Wichita combined for 96 penalty minutes.

THUNDERBOLTS...Dominic Dockery is nearing 200 ECHL games...Tyler Jette tallied his first goal of the season last Friday and second as a pro...Jeremie Bucheler has four points in his last five games...Aaron Dell was called up on Wednesday and Joe Carroll was recalled on Thursday...Wichita is 9-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 8-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

ALLEN NOTES - Allen went 1-for-18 on the power play in its last four games...Colin Jacobs was acquired in a trade from Worcester...Former Thunder forward Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 22 points and 14 helpers...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for second with 11 power play points...

Tonight is another QuikTrip Buy In. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary voucher that can be redeemed for an upper-level ticket. Fans can upgrade into the lower level for a small fee. Fans can also get their buy in vouchers online.

