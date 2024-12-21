Thousands of Teddy Bears Flood the Ice; Mavericks Can't Solve Boyko
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks fell 5-0 to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, ending the Mavericks eight-game point streak. Despite outshooting the Oilers 46-21, the Mavericks' dominant shot total wasn't enough to overcome a sharp performance by Oilers goaltender Talyn Boyko and an efficient Tulsa offense.
A crowd of 4,619 fans with thousands of teddy bears were full of anticipation as the Mavericks had numerous quality chances. Despite being shutout, fans were able to cover the ice at Cable Dahmer Arena with over 3,000 teddy bears.
Tyler Poulsen opened the scoring for Tulsa at 6:19 of the first period, assisted by Solag Bakich, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, Olivier Dame-Malka extended Tulsa's lead at 5:39, assisted by Jérémie Biakabutuka and Reid Petryk, making it 2-0 heading into the final frame.
The Oilers broke the game open in the third period, starting with a goal at 9:07 from Michael Farren, assisted by Josh Nelson and Duggie Lagrone. Farren added an empty-net goal at 17:34, assisted by Conner Roulette, to make it 4-0. Josh Nelson sealed the victory with another goal at 19:47, completing the 5-0 shutout win.
Mavericks' goaltender Victor Ostman faced 21 shots, while Talyn Boyko stopped all 46 shots he faced to earn the shutout victory for the Oilers.
After the game, fans were able to hit the ice with Mavericks players Casey Carreau, Max Andreev, Bradley Schoonbaert, Nate Knoepke, and Landon McCallum for a postgame skate.
Kansas City will look to bounce back when they travel to face the Allen Americans on Friday, December 27th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
