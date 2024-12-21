Game Day #22 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals will butt heads for the second time in 24 hours this evening.

Players to watch for the Lions:

#32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: The Lions' captain returned to action on Friday night, and although he was held pointless he was a physical presence throughout the game.

#86 Jakov Novak: Back in uniform after having sustained an upper body injury, the forward picked things up right where he'd left off. Although he was not able to find the back of the Norfolk net on Friday, he did collect two assists.

#29 Hunter Jones: The goalkeeper from Brantford, Ontario will likely get the starting assignment tonight. He has yet to lose in regulation time this season, so he'll be looking to extend that impressive streak.

Players to watch for the Admirals:

#8 Denis Smirnov: The forward was part of Norfolk's first line on Friday, and he assisted on the team's first goal. While his two linemates both scored, and although he had good scoring opportunities of his own, he was not able to register a goal.

#25 Brandon Osmundson: The forward tried his best to stir things up throughout Friday's game employing a mix of physicality and abrasiveness but was held off the scoresheet.

#50 Dominic DiVincentiis: The goalkeeper is likely to get the nod to start in net for Norfolk. He'll be a formidable challenge for the Lions as he has yet to suffer a defeat through eight appearances.

Following Saturday night's encounter, the teams will play the third and final game of the series Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

