ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that South Carolina's Justin Nachbaur and Florida's Kyle Neuber have both been suspended for one game and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #346, South Carolina at Florida, on Dec. 20.
Nachbaur and Neuber are fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of their actions at 8:34 of the third period.
Both players will miss tonight's South Carolina at Florida game.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
