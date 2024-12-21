Hawkins, Dornbach Tally Goals in Loss to Wheeling

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Wheeling Nailers at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo. The final score was 5-2.

How it Happened:

Unlike last night, Wheeling got on the board first early in the period after the puck got right past the pads of Carter Gylander. Toledo led in shots on goal 10-7 in the opening period but trailed by one heading into the second frame.

Wheeling continued the scoring early into the second period, tallying one 35 seconds into the period. They got another one shortly after, giving them a 3-0 lead. Brandon Hawkins responded and got his 12th of the season at 11:02 to cut the deficit to 2.

However, Wheeling restored their 3-goal lead at 14:11. Toledo trailed 4-1 going into the final period, however leading in shots 23-19.

Toledo cut their deficit to 2 again with a goal from Casey Dornbach. Brandon Hawkins and Grant Gabriele had the assists.

Wheeling sealed the deal with an empty net goal and Toledo's comeback came up short and fell to the Nailers and split the series.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. WHL - S. Houde (2G)

2. WHL - A. Calvert (1G, 1A)

3. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye remain at home and will play the Iowa Heartlanders next Friday, December 27 at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.