Oilers Earn Point Against Surging Mavericks in Overtime Loss
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care picked up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Kansas City at the BOK Center on Friday night.
Despite prime chances at both ends, the opening frame ended scoreless. Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 17 shots, with Jack LaFontaine saving 10 shots.
Conner Roulette broke the deadlock 5:29 later, slinging a two-on-one feed from Michael Farren inside the post and beyond Jack LaFontaine to set the Oilers up 1-0. Daniel Giroux roofed a breakaway backhander 13:40 into the second frame, knotting the score 1-1. Jeremie Biakabutuka answered 1:06 later, blasting a power-play one timer into the back of net and restoring Tulsa's one-goal lead.
Casey Carreau tied the game 2-2 with the goaltender pulled with 1:35 remaining in regulation, forcing overtime.
Carreau sealed the victory for Kansas City with a top-shelf strike 2:32 into overtime.
The Oilers head to Cable Dahmer Arena for a rematch against the Mavericks tomorrow, Dec. 21 at 6:05 p.m.
