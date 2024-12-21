Oilers Earn Point Against Surging Mavericks in Overtime Loss

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care picked up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Kansas City at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Despite prime chances at both ends, the opening frame ended scoreless. Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped 17 shots, with Jack LaFontaine saving 10 shots.

Conner Roulette broke the deadlock 5:29 later, slinging a two-on-one feed from Michael Farren inside the post and beyond Jack LaFontaine to set the Oilers up 1-0. Daniel Giroux roofed a breakaway backhander 13:40 into the second frame, knotting the score 1-1. Jeremie Biakabutuka answered 1:06 later, blasting a power-play one timer into the back of net and restoring Tulsa's one-goal lead.

Casey Carreau tied the game 2-2 with the goaltender pulled with 1:35 remaining in regulation, forcing overtime.

Carreau sealed the victory for Kansas City with a top-shelf strike 2:32 into overtime.

The Oilers head to Cable Dahmer Arena for a rematch against the Mavericks tomorrow, Dec. 21 at 6:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.