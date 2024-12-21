Americans End Losing Streak at Eight
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, wrapped up a three-game series with the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in Wichita winning the game 4-2.
Wichita had the only goal of the opening period as Peter Bates scored on the power play his seventh of the season at 16:54 to give Wichita the 1-0 lead despite being outshot by Allen 10-7.
Wichita made it a 2-0 lead in the second period as a three-on-two break gave Austin Heideman a back door play, scoring his sixth of the season. The Americans cut the lead to one goal quickly as Nolan Orzeck scored his first of the season to make it 2-1 Wichita
The Americans kept their game going in the third period scoring three more times. Brayden Watts, who has scored in every game at Intrust Bank Arena since signing with Allen, scored his 9th of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Then Mark Duarte took over with a pair of goals late. The last one into the empty net as the Americans ended their losing streak at eight games.
The road trip wraps up Subday afternoon in Tusa at 3:05 PM in the final game before Christmas.
They Said it:
James Hardie: "We were close last night and kept working hard tonight and we were rewarded. It's a big confidence boost headed into tomorrow."
Three Stars:
1. ALN - M. Duarte
2. WIC - P. Bates
3. ALN - B. Watts
Allen Americans battle the Wichita Thunder
(Ed Bailey)
